J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 302.30 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.28. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.60 ($4.01).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

