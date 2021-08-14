MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 32,090 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

