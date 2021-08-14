Viad Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $881.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

