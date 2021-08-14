Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

LHC Group stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LHC Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.