TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $79.84

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.84, but opened at $77.01. TechTarget shares last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

