TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $79.84

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.84, but opened at $77.01. TechTarget shares last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.86.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
