Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $86.10

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.10, but opened at $79.40. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $78.97, with a volume of 71,765 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.