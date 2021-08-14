Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.20. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 49,756 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,553,187 shares of company stock valued at $65,875,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

