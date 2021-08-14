Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $20.59

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $21.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

The firm has a market cap of $709.47 million, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

