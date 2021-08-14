Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 2,079 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.
- On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.
HELE opened at $238.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
