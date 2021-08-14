Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 2,079 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.

HELE opened at $238.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

