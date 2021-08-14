KE (NYSE:BEKE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BEKE has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a PE ratio of 63.42. KE has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

