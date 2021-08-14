BMO Capital Markets Cuts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to C$18.50

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

