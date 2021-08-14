Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLOWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.91. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.