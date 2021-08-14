Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Trean Insurance Group worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $3,837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

