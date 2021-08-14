Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 489 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

