Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.02.

RY stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

