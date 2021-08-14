Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STCN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.79 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

