Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 149,675 Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.