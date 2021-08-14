Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $563,390.28 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.