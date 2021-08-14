Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
NYSE:IHG opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35 and a beta of 1.29.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
