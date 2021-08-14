Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:IHG opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

