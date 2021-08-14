Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.