Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €9.80 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.19. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

