Zacks Investment Research Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of AU stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

