Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

