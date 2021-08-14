FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Increased by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

