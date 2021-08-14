CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

CIXX stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

