FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Topcon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topcon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.35. Topcon has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

