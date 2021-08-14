Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $252,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 399.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EMCORE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

EMKR opened at $7.83 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.