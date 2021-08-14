Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.49 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $69,750,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

