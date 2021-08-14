Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares during the period.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,258.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469.

JAMF opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

