Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,079 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

