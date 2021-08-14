Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

