Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PSTVY stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $23.10.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

