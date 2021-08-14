Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGAWY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. Megaworld has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $18.66.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

