Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $259,000 in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Daily Journal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $321.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.41. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

