Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,699,672 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 987.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $67,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

