Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,451 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $2,774,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

