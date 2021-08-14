Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,264,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

ESGC stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.