Millennium Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGTX stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.