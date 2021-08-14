Millennium Management LLC Sells 154,831 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in REV Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.