Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 7,300 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,992.31 ($78.29).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,982 ($52.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,490.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

