Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

STVN stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

