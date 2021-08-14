Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells $1,638,225.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50.

NYSE FND opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

