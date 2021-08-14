Barclays Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 835

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 845 ($11.04).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 944.50 ($12.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 876.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.06. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

