Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,740.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £842.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

