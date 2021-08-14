Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFC. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

EFC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 142.28%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

