Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after buying an additional 559,007 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 38.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 918,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 253,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

