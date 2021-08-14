First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,889,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

