Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GHM stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 84.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.