Berenberg Bank Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 1,850

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.12. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

