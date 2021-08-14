Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $892,150.13 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shardul Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $9,840,423.34.

Shares of DDOG opened at $135.49 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

